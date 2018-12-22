Reviewing Brown & Brown (BRO) & Marketing Alliance (MAAL)

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Brown & Brown pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marketing Alliance pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Brown & Brown pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brown & Brown has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brown & Brown and Marketing Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 3 5 3 0 2.00 Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brown & Brown currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brown & Brown and Marketing Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $1.88 billion 3.94 $399.63 million $0.96 27.64 Marketing Alliance $31.23 million 0.77 $1.45 million N/A N/A

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares Brown & Brown and Marketing Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 23.15% 12.36% 6.01% Marketing Alliance 4.17% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Alliance has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Brown & Brown shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats Marketing Alliance on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. Its National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers and title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. Its Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial insurance products to retail insurance agencies. Its Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

