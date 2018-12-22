Reviewing Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) and Simlatus (SIML)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and Simlatus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Simlatus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $268.11 million 2.12 $66.30 million $0.31 11.45 Simlatus $20,000.00 1.46 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Simlatus.

Risk & Volatility

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simlatus has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Simlatus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 23.63% 7.24% 5.87% Simlatus N/A N/A -26,286.29%

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Simlatus on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico. It also develops the Lindero gold project located in northern Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

