Reviewing Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) and Energy & Technology (ENGT)

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy & Technology has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mammoth Energy Services and Energy & Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services 0 3 7 0 2.70 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mammoth Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $36.88, suggesting a potential upside of 108.81%. Given Mammoth Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mammoth Energy Services is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services 13.12% 42.51% 26.15% Energy & Technology -18.94% N/A -14.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mammoth Energy Services and Energy & Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services $691.50 million 1.14 $58.96 million $1.42 12.44 Energy & Technology $2.56 million 3.23 -$1.30 million N/A N/A

Mammoth Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Energy & Technology does not pay a dividend. Mammoth Energy Services pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services beats Energy & Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, which include the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment offers drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment, such as mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. The company also other energy services, including coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, and remote accommodation services. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves, government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, and co-operative utilities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology Corp. engages in manufacturing, reclamation of essential commodities, energy, technology, oil & gas equipment and products. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of non-destructive testing components and systems. The company was founded on November 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

