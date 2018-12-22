Reviewing Nabtesco (NCTKF) and Rockwell Collins (COL)

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Rockwell Collins pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nabtesco does not pay a dividend. Rockwell Collins pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Nabtesco has a beta of 11.1, meaning that its share price is 1,010% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Collins has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and Rockwell Collins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Collins 11.70% 17.75% 6.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabtesco and Rockwell Collins’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.26 billion 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Collins $6.82 billion 3.40 $705.00 million $6.15 22.93

Rockwell Collins has higher revenue and earnings than Nabtesco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nabtesco and Rockwell Collins, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Collins 0 5 0 0 2.00

Rockwell Collins has a consensus price target of $138.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nabtesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Rockwell Collins shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rockwell Collins shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rockwell Collins beats Nabtesco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Precision Equipment, Transport Equipment, Aircraft and Hydraulic Equipment, and Industrial Equipment. The Precision Equipment segment produces precision reduction gears and actuators, wafer transfer unit, vacuum pumps, vacuum valves, vacuum devices, rapid prototyping systems, solar tracking equipment, and actuation units for wind turbines. The Transport Equipment segment offers automatic door drive unit, automobile air brake system, automatic testing and training equipment, and remote control systems for marine vessels. The Aircraft and Hydraulic Equipment segment provides flight control systems, actuators, oil hydraulic drive motors, and motors for winches. The Industrial Equipment segment engages in automatic door systems, prosthetic products, automatic measuring and packing machines, multi-forming machines, and constant velocity joint processing machines. The company was founded on September 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc. designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products. Its Commercial Systems segment provides cabin management systems; data link, frequency, very high frequency, and satellite communications systems; landing, radio navigation, and geophysical sensors, and flight management systems; situational awareness and surveillance systems and products; integrated flight controls; simulation and training systems; maintenance, repair, parts, and after-sales support services, and aftermarket used equipment. The company's Government Systems segment provides communications systems and products; radio navigation products, global positioning system equipment, and multi-mode receivers; avionics systems; precision targeting, electronic warfare, and training systems; simulation and training systems; space wheels; visual system products; maintenance, repair, parts, and after-sales support services, and aftermarket used equipment. Its Information Management Services segment offers voice and data communication services; flight support services; airport communications and information systems; train dispatching and information systems; mission critical security systems; and cabin connectivity solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of commercial air transport, business and regional aircraft, commercial airlines, U.S. Department of Defense, other ministries of defense, other government agencies, defense contractors, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and passenger and freight railroads, as well as airport, critical infrastructure, and business aircraft operators. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

