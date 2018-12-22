Reviewing Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) & SEACOR Marine (SMHI)

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SEACOR Marine does not pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and SEACOR Marine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition $227.29 million 0.18 -$78.89 million ($1.80) -2.38 SEACOR Marine $173.78 million 1.42 -$32.90 million N/A N/A

SEACOR Marine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition -45.63% -17.90% -5.00% SEACOR Marine -17.61% -15.72% -7.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Navios Maritime Acquisition and SEACOR Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition 1 0 0 0 1.00 SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. The company is headquartered in Houma, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.