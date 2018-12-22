Reviewing Redpoint Bio (RPBC) & Medpace (MEDP)

Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Redpoint Bio alerts:

This table compares Redpoint Bio and Medpace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medpace $436.15 million 3.86 $39.12 million $1.52 31.12

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Redpoint Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Redpoint Bio and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A Medpace 10.84% 15.86% 8.74%

Risk & Volatility

Redpoint Bio has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Redpoint Bio and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redpoint Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Medpace 0 4 3 0 2.43

Medpace has a consensus target price of $42.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Redpoint Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Medpace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medpace beats Redpoint Bio on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redpoint Bio

Redpoint Bio Corporation, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of healthier foods and new approaches for the treatment of diabetes and obesity by understanding the biology of taste and its relationship to metabolism, satiety, and diabetes. It enters into a license and commercialization agreement with International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. for the development, manufacture, use, and commercialization of RP44, which is a component of the stevia plant that works as a sweetness enhancer amplifying the existing sugary sweetness in a food or beverage. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its clinical development services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, feasibility and start-up study, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Redpoint Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redpoint Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.