Reviewing Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) and Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synchronoss Technologies and Formula Systems (1985), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -36.27% -48.08% -18.95% Formula Systems (1985) 1.83% 3.42% 1.68%

Risk & Volatility

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Formula Systems (1985)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $402.36 million 0.60 -$109.43 million N/A N/A Formula Systems (1985) $1.36 billion 0.39 $10.35 million N/A N/A

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Dividends

Formula Systems (1985) pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Synchronoss Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Synchronoss Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. The company also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, healthcare, and life sciences markets; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers. In addition, the company offers life, pension, and annuities platforms/solutions, including Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; property and casualty/general insurance platforms/solutions, such as Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite; and reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens Reinsurance, Freedom Reinsurance System, and Universal Reinsurance System. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions that include eFreedom Annual Statement, PRO Financial General Ledger and Accounts Payable, Preferred Tax Enterprise Financial applications, Insurance Financial reporting, and Power2Play; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions and digital insurance suites. Additionally, the company offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; vendor of software services and IT outsourcing software services; and professionals in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.