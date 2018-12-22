Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $50,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,095.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $287,000.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.