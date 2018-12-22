RF Industries (RFIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter. RF Industries had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.36%.

RFIL stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of -0.10. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

