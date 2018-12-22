Rhumbline Advisers Has $294,000 Position in ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 144,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 168,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

In other ChannelAdvisor news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 644,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,618.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $200,832. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $10.00 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $31.00 target price on ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/rhumbline-advisers-has-294000-position-in-channeladvisor-corp-ecom.html.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.