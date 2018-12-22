Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,685 Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFRG. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 1,343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DFRG opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Research analysts forecast that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $484,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 931,210 shares of company stock worth $6,033,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

