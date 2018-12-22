Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

RIGL stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nelson Cabatuan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,537,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,498 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,235,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,710,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

