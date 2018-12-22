Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,531,000 after purchasing an additional 360,529 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,211,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,712,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,947,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 826,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.58. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

In related news, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 8,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $512,396.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $40,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,227 shares of company stock worth $10,956,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

