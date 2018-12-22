Riverhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,400 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $526,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $651,379 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $26.61 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $85.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/riverhead-capital-management-llc-purchases-4400-shares-of-national-storage-affiliates-trust-nsa.html.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.