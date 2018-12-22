RMR Group Inc (RMR) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 270.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. RMR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.32 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley raised shares of RMR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/rmr-group-inc-rmr-shares-bought-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.