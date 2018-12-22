Robert T. Ladd Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $36,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert T. Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 17th, Robert T. Ladd bought 34,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $430,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Robert T. Ladd bought 37,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $467,310.00.

Shares of SCM opened at $12.22 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 60.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.40%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.13% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

SCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

