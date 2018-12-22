Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 122.3% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.86, for a total value of $226,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $286,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,780.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $689,375 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $258.08 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $254.10 and a twelve month high of $312.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/roper-technologies-inc-rop-shares-bought-by-advisors-asset-management-inc.html.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.