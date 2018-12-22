Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) and Lazydays (LAZY) Critical Contrast

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rush Enterprises and Lazydays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lazydays has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 217.41%. Given Lazydays’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Lazydays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $4.71 billion 0.28 $172.12 million N/A N/A Lazydays N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 3.83% 12.85% 4.52% Lazydays N/A 3.02% 0.65%

Volatility & Risk

Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lazydays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Rush Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lazydays does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Lazydays on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates a fleet of vehicles for rent; and Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates five dealership locations in Florida, Arizona, and Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.