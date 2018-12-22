Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $108,000 Stake in Imperva Inc (IMPV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Imperva were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Imperva by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Imperva during the second quarter worth about $3,329,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Imperva by 27.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,077,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Imperva by 5.7% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 44,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Imperva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPV opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.50 and a beta of 1.29. Imperva Inc has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.24 million. Imperva had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperva Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMPV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $56.00 target price on shares of Imperva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $108,000 Stake in Imperva Inc (IMPV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/russell-investments-group-ltd-has-108000-stake-in-imperva-inc-impv.html.

Imperva Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.