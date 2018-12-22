SagaCoin (SAGA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117.00

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. SagaCoin has a market cap of $95,538.00 and $117.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SagaCoin has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One SagaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007076 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021826 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00244613 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014209 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000860 BTC.

About SagaCoin

SagaCoin (SAGA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 8,230,126 coins and its circulating supply is 6,130,126 coins. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin. SagaCoin’s official website is sagacoin.net.

Buying and Selling SagaCoin

SagaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SagaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SagaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SagaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

