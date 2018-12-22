SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $230.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.58.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $81.94 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $195.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.72.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 225,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

