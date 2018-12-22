Saia (SAIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Saia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.99. Saia has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.70 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Saia by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 822,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Saia by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Saia by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Saia by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.