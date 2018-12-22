Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 33,000 Shares

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $749,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SAIL stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 534.50.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $66.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SAIL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

