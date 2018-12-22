Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Holdings Reduced by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.74 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SASR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

