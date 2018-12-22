Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

SASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.74 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

