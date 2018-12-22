Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€7.60” Price Target for Iberdrola (IBE)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BNP Paribas set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.20 ($8.37).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

