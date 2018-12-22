Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sarepta's sole marketed drug Exondys 51 has witnessed impressive growth so far this year. Sarepta is also focused on reimbursement programs for better accessibility of the drug. The company’s collaboration agreements with Summit Pharmaceuticals and Catabasis as well as its own follow-on exon-skipping and gene therapy pipeline candidates represent the most comprehensive approach to treat DMD. Meanwhile, the settlement of the patent litigation with BioMarin removes a major overhang for Sarepta. However, dependence on a single product, Exondys 51, remains a concern. Moreover, approval for Exondys 51 in the EU is likely to be delayed due to negative CHMP opinion. The DMD market is getting competitive as several other companies are developing treatments. Notably, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SRPT. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $196.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.83. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $13,735,115.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,188.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.39 per share, with a total value of $2,009,911.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,698,316.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $162,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $185,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

