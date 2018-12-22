Savara (SVRA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 250.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

SVRA opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.02. Savara has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Savara will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Savara news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 18,480 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $170,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert N. Neville acquired 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $150,038.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,418.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,218 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,969 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

