Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $373,000 Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,204 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $122,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1,652.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M by 161.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $131,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $206.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.50.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM opened at $183.75 on Friday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $181.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

3M declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

