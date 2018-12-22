ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,689.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 26,428 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,093,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,621.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,967 shares of company stock worth $2,399,028. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $886.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

