Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Macquarie set a $29.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $631.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 18,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $493,048.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $362,994.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,920. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,833,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,054 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth $2,513,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,833,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,054 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth $685,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 77.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 182,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 79,620 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.