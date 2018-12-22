Scholastic (SCHL) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scholastic from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Scholastic in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholastic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

SCHL opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.74. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $604.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other news, CEO Richard Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,377,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,313,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 12,953 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $583,791.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,413.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,294 shares of company stock worth $1,095,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 16,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

