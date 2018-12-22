Scholastic (SCHL) Stock Price Down 7.5% Following Weak Earnings

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $37.35 and last traded at $37.36. 519,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 125,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $604.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scholastic from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Judith Newman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $105,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 12,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $583,791.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,413.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,294 shares of company stock worth $1,095,821. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 57,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.74.

About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

