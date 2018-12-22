SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI) Insider John M. Gellert Buys 23,000 Shares of Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) insider John M. Gellert bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SMHI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 186,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,473. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

