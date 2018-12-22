SEACOR Marine (SMHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.63

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 1796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other news, Director Charles Fabrikant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Gellert acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

