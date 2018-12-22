SeaSpine (SPNE) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 501,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 631% from the average daily volume of 68,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

SPNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $23.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

The stock has a market cap of $290.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.8% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 927,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 99.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 6.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

