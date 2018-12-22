Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $67.17. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.72%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

