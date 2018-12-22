Sempra Energy (SRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $128.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sempra Energy appears to be well positioned, given its stable earnings from utility subsidiaries. Moreover, the company continues with systematic investments in its infrastructure development projects. For the 2018-2020 period, the company expects to make capital expenditure and investments of approximately $15.2 billion. Through these investments, the company aims at vigorously modernizing its electric transmission lines and substation infrastructure. Moreover, the Oncor buyout added Texas’ largest electric transmission and distribution provider to Sempra Energy’s portfolio. However, with the current U.S. economy being in favor of expanding interest rate, the credit market may not turn out to be much favorable for Sempra Energy. The company's shares underperformed its industry in the past 12 months.”

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.88.

NYSE SRE opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $100.49 and a 1-year high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.05%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Chairman Debra L. Reed sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $3,199,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 145,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,024,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $670,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,760,884 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,110,000 after buying an additional 997,607 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,110,000 after buying an additional 997,607 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after buying an additional 118,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,285,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

