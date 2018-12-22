Semtech Co. (SMTC) Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Semtech were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,840 shares of company stock worth $6,163,223. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Roth Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Semtech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

SMTC stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

