Sequential Brands Group Inc (SQBG) Major Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem Purchases 46,966 Shares of Stock

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 46,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $34,754.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

On Friday, December 14th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 3,554 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,772.12.

On Monday, December 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 118,195 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $102,829.65.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 11,942 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,986.64.

On Monday, November 19th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 151,900 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $142,786.00.

Shares of SQBG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 78,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,106. Sequential Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 101.91%. The firm had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 59,851 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group in the second quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,580,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 198,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/sequential-brands-group-inc-sqbg-major-shareholder-prescott-group-capital-managem-purchases-46966-shares-of-stock.html.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.