SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $331,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG) Stock

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,873,000.

RFG stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $127.96 and a 1 year high of $169.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

