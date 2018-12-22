SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,302 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 45.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $513,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $174,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.12.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.09 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

PFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

