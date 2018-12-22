SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 188,533 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 515,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FREL opened at $22.32 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

