Shake Shack (SHAK) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $45.08 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.41.

NYSE SHAK opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 6,222 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $386,635.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,058 shares of company stock worth $16,291,221. Insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

