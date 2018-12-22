Sharder (SS) Price Up 20.9% Over Last Week

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bilaxy, DDEX and IDEX. Over the last week, Sharder has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $166,855.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sharder alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.53 or 0.02632142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00148659 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00181259 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024976 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025020 BTC.

About Sharder

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain.

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, OTCBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.