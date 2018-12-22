Shaw Communications (SJR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

