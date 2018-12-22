Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

SHEN traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 448,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.15 and a beta of 0.35. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $158.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 103.85%.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Zerkel II sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $109,237.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,244 shares of company stock worth $1,833,738 over the last 90 days. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

