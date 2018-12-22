Shopify (SHO) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$352.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$335.06 million.

