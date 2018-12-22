SiaCashCoin (SCC) Hits Market Cap of $931,610.00

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One SiaCashCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. SiaCashCoin has a market capitalization of $931,610.00 and $6,032.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SiaCashCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.02693434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00146852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00177604 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025876 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025926 BTC.

About SiaCashCoin

SiaCashCoin’s launch date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,846,249,684 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com.

Buying and Selling SiaCashCoin

SiaCashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SiaCashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SiaCashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SiaCashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SiaCashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.