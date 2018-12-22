Siemens Healthineers (SHL) PT Set at €41.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.90 ($45.23) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.62 ($44.90).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €36.75 ($42.73) on Friday.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

